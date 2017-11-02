Pennsylvania man arrested for June robbery, assault in Manchester

A Pennsylvania man was arrested Monday after a June incident during which he allegedly assaulted a man before assaulting a woman and taking her purse.

Devon Dewayne Wright, 29, was charged with one count each of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, theft valuing less than $1,000 and two counts of second-degree assault. He is being held without bond after a Tuesday bail review, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of charges, Wright called to ask a man for a ride on June 25. The man arrived at the Sheetz at 3281 Main St., Manchester, driving a vehicle with a woman in the front passenger seat. The man exited the vehicle to clear the back seat and Wright began punching him repeatedly in the face area, charges state. Wright then called a second suspect, not yet charged, who held the man down and also struck him, leaving lacerations on his face and neck. One of the suspects took the watch off of the man’s wrist, according to the statement.

Wright then moved to the passenger side of the vehicle and attempted to take the woman’s purse, pulling her arm and causing a minor laceration. The strap on the purse broke, and Wright and the other suspect fled on foot toward the woods behind the gas station, according to the release.

The estimated value of the stolen items was approximately $970. The Manchester Police Department responded to the incident and took statements from both victims.

A court date is scheduled for Nov. 29.

