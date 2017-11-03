Westminster man charged with assaulting officers after being served warrant

A Westminster man was arrested Thursday after he was indicted on 19 counts. During the arrest, he allegedly assaulted two law enforcement officers and was charged accordingly.

Jah-Marre Marlowe Woodyard, 20, of the 100 block of South Center St., was indicted on Oct. 26 by a grand jury of the Carroll County Circuit Court, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The 19 counts listed in the indictment include multiple charges of burglary and theft stemming from a series of incidents that occurred between Sept. 17 and Dec. 18, 2016. Woodyard is accused of breaking into several properties around Westminster and Sykesville and stealing property.

On Thursday, after law enforcement served the warrant to Woodyard, he was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer and one count of resisting arrest.

According to the statement of probable cause, on Thursday, a deputy of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and a detective of the Westminster Police Department responded to a property to serve Woodyard with a warrant. They made contact with Woodyard, but when the deputy told Woodyard to put his hands behind his back, Woodyard resisted and attempted to run away, according to the statement.

The deputy wrapped his arms around Woodyard, who was swinging his arms, and the two fell to the ground, at which time Woodyard began striking and kicking the deputy in the head. The detective attempted to grab Woodyard and he shoved her in the chest, attempting to push her down a set of stairs, according to the statement.

He was released on his own recognizance the same day, according to electronic court records. A court date for the assault and resisting arrest charges is scheduled for Jan. 3.

Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees said it is discouraging to see individuals go free with no bond after being charged with assaulting officers because it sends the message that assaulting an officer comes with no consequences.

“It’s incredibly frustrating,” he said. “I think it sends a very difficult message to a law enforcement officer on the job.”

While Woodyard was released for those charges, he continues to be held without bail at the Carroll County Detention Center for the charges listed in the indictment after a bail review Friday morning. No court scheduling information was available through electronic court records as of Friday evening.

