Hampstead man charged with assault

A Hampstead man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly struck a preschool-aged girl.

Kevin Keown Woodworth, 61, of the 1500 block of N. Main Street, was charged with one count each of second-degree assault, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was released Monday from the Carroll County Detention Center on $5,000 unsecured bond, according to electronic court records.

Police were called to the Walmart, located at 2320 Hanover Pike in Hampstead, at about 5 p.m. Sunday after multiple witnesses said Woodworth had grabbed the arm of a child and pushed on her shoulder and the back of her head, according to the statement of probable cause filed in Carroll County District Court. He then swung his arm and allegedly hit the child, while yelling profanities at both the child and witnesses, according to the statement.

“All the witnesses felt the actions were well excessive over any physical disciplining,” according to the statement.

Woodworth denied striking the victim or using profanity, according to the statement.

Officers of the Maryland State Police responded to Woodworth’s home to investigate. They placed Woodworth under arrest and he attempted to resist, both physically and verbally, according to the statement of probable cause.

Officers placed Woodworth in handcuffs in order to transport him to central booking, and he allegedly continued to berate the officers and central booking staff throughout the process,

No phone number was listed for Woodworth. A court date is scheduled for Oct. 4.

CAPTION Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) CAPTION Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) Fire crews and investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the 2200 block of Bear Run Road near Taneytown after a house fire with an explosion was reported early Friday morning. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times) CAPTION Carroll County law enforcement sponsors youth day camp Carroll County law enforcement sponsors youth day camp CAPTION Sgt. Shawn Kilgore explains how he got into law enforcement. (Heather Mongilio/Carroll County Times) Sgt. Shawn Kilgore explains how he got into law enforcement. (Heather Mongilio/Carroll County Times) CAPTION Pinky was given a vest by a local Finksburg resident Pinky was given a vest by a local Finksburg resident CAPTION Police describe a fatal shooting in Mt Airy on July 10, 2017. (Ken Koons/Carroll County Times) Police describe a fatal shooting in Mt Airy on July 10, 2017. (Ken Koons/Carroll County Times)

crighter@baltsun.com

410-857-3315

twitter.com/Cat Righter