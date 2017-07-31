Woodbine bus fire under investigation

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating an incident that occurred Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters from the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company were called to 2106 Leroy Drive in Woodbine at about 2:34 p.m. for a report of buses on fire, according to the fire marshal’s office.

The fire, which took 40 firefighters about 40 minutes to tackle, caused an estimated $65,000 in damage, according to the fire marshal’s office. Four school buses were damaged.

The call was dispatched originally as an investigation of smoke, and was found to be buses on fire. The buses were parked and not being operated at the time, according to the fire marshal’s office.

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

