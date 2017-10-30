Mount Airy man indicted after alleged abuse of minor

A Mount Airy man had bail set at $50,000 full secured at a hearing in Carroll County Circuit Court on Monday after he was indicted on four counts related to sex abuse of an 11-year-old child.

Gunner K. Wolfe, 24, who does not currently have a permanent residence, was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on one count each of sex abuse of a minor, continuing course of conduct; sex abuse of a minor; second-degree sex offense; and third-degree sex offense, according to electronic court records.

Circuit Court Judge Fred Hecker ordered Wolfe be under pretrial supervision and have no contact with the victim or other minors, the victim’s school or the victim’s mother during Monday’s hearing.

Investigation of the case began in August. Sex abuse of a minor, continuing course of conduct, alleges that three or more acts of abuse occurred over a course of 90 days or more. The maximum sentence is 30 years in prison.

A court date had not yet been scheduled as of Monday afternoon.

crighter@baltsun.com

410-857-3315

twitter.com/Cat Righter