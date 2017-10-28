Winters Mill family to repair vandalized memorial

A memorial garden built in 2017 by a Winters Mill High School senior as an Eagle Scout project was vandalized this past weekend. The school and the family are partnering to repair the plaque, which was chopped off of its stand and discarded on the ground.

Brandon Deskiewicz was a junior in high school when he began planning the project with help from the ROTC leaders at the school. They decided to surround the flagpole near the Winters Mill stadium with a memorial garden, a solar-powered spotlight to illuminate the flag and a bronze plaque.

The plaque reads: “This memorial garden is dedicated to the brave men & women who serve and protect our country, including JROTC cadets from Winters Mill High School.”

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the school were informed of the damage, but no perpetrator has been identified. Information from the community helped narrow down the time window for the vandalism. The Sheriff’s Office tip line can be reached at 1-888-399-8477.

Eric King, principal of Winters Mill High school, said it boggles his mind that someone would choose to vandalize the memorial.

“It’s a really great addition to the school, and I can’t wait to see it restored,” he said.

Mark Deskiewicz, Brandon’s father, said he is working with a memorial supply company to determine how much it will cost to repair the plaque and hopefully secure it better against future damage.

Those who wish to donate toward the cost of repair can make a check out to Winters Mill High School and designate “stadium memorial repair” in the memo.

Deskiewicz, now in a ROTC program at Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania preparing to serve in the military when he graduates, said the project was important to him as a way to show appreciation for service members as well as the school he attended for four years.

More than 20 people helped him to install the garden, plaque and light in during the last weekend of April this year.

Deskiewicz said he was upset and surprised to hear that the memorial had been vandalized.

“We may have our differences, but I hope we can get through them without resorting to either violence or vandalism,” he said.

When he originally raised money to install the garden, there was funding left over after purchasing materials, so he designated the funds to go to a Winters Mill student to cover costs for the JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge, a five-day-long camp held at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia.

If funds raised to repair and reinforce the vandalized plaque exceed the cost of materials, the Deskiewicz family will once again put the money toward the scholarship.

Deskiewicz said the JROTC camp helped him a lot during his high school years, and he hopes the scholarship will help a student who could not attend without financial assistance.

