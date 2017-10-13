Wings of Freedom tour offers chance to relive history

When Karen Buschman’s father was serving in World War II, his plane got hit.

“They were shot down over Germany in their second mission,” said Buschman, of Eldersburg.

Her father, John Hardesty, who was in his early 20s, had to parachute out to survive. He was captured and spent 10 months in a prisoner of war camp, she said.

Buschman’s father was rescued and is still alive today, now residing in assisted living in the county. But for the longest time, she said, he didn’t talk about the war. It wasn’t until he joined a POW group later that he began talking about it.

On Friday, with the Wings of Freedom tour in Westminster , Buschman said she was getting to see the type of plane her father was in for the first time. But she won’t just see the aircraft — Buschman also booked a flight in the plane and will take a short trip in it this weekend, something she said she was nervous but excited about.

“I think I’m going to be even more proud of him when I get to see this plane,” she said.

The Wings of Freedom tour is in town for the weekend, having flown in Friday afternoon. Planes will leave Sunday, Oct. 15, from their current location at 1210 Old Meadow Branch Road in Westminster around 5 p.m.

Part of the tour, presented by the Collings Foundation, are the B-17 Flying Fortress “Nine O Nine,” Consolidated B-24 Liberator “Witchcraft,” B-25 Mitchell “Tondelayo” bombers and P-51 Mustang "Betty Jane" fighter.

The B-17 is one of only eight in flying condition in the United States; the B-24J is the sole remaining example of its type flying in the world. The B-25 is best known for being used in the daring Doolittle raid. The P-51 Mustang was just awarded Grand Champion for restoration at the EAA Oshkosh AirVenture convention.

Those interested can also take 30- or 60-minute flights ranging from $400 to $3,200.

For some, seeing the planes is a chance to relive their history. But for others, it’s an important reminder to never forget what came before them.

Jackson Bakewell, of Finksburg, said coming out and getting to see the planes brought tears to his eyes.

“You can’t replicate this,” he said. “[These planes] saved the world and they’re here today.”

It’s really important for people of all ages to come out and learn about the planes, and “to learn about the history and to learn about the people who lived through it,” Bakewell said.

“It shouldn’t just be for the older folks,” he added.

If you go

What: Wings of Freedom tour

Where: 1210 Old Meadow Branch Road, Westminster

When: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, and Sunday, Oct. 15. Planes depart at 5 p.m. Sunday.

The cost of entry is $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and younger; World War II veterans are admitted for free.

Flights take place before and after tours. A 30-minute flight on the B-17 or B-24 is $450 per person; a 30-minute flight on the B-25 is $400 per person; a 30-minute flight training on the TF-51D is $2,200; and a 60-minute flight training on the TF-51D is $3,200. Call 978-562-9182 for flight reservations.

