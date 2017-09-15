Carroll wine drinkers get taste of a time that changed the industry

Less than 24 hours before wine lovers from the region descend on the Carroll County Farm Museum for the annual Maryland Wine Festival, Carroll connoisseurs gathered at the Carroll Arts Center on Friday night for an evening of wine and history.

On Friday, the Film Lovers in Carroll County hosted a screening of the film “Bottle Shock” preceded by a wine-tasting hosted by wine educator Bernie Vogel. The film is a fictionalized account of the famous “Judgment of Paris,” a 1976 blind tasting competition where 11 judges compared French and California chardonnays and red wines.

Vogel said that at the time, wine experts had a “French-centric” view of winemaking and thought it absurd that anyone would select California wines over those made in France.

After the testing, California’s Chateau Montelena chardonnay and Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars cabernet sauvignon came out as the top red wine and top white wine.

Vogel said that upset changed the wine industry forever.

DYLAN SLAGLE/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times Linda Brown pours a glass of wine for Corynne Courpas of Westminster during Friday's wine tasting event at the Carroll County Arts Center in Westminster Sept. 15, 2017. Linda Brown pours a glass of wine for Corynne Courpas of Westminster during Friday's wine tasting event at the Carroll County Arts Center in Westminster Sept. 15, 2017. (DYLAN SLAGLE/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times)

“After ‘Judgment of Paris’ we saw the explosion of Chilean wines and Australian wines and all these sources of great wine that never had chance to develop an export market because everyone was obsessed with French wine,” Vogel said. “Every wine-producing region is now a participant in the global market.”

To properly place guests in the right frame of mind before the beginning of the film, Vogel poured tastes from both of the winning wines for those attending the screening.

“This gives people an opportunity to look at two of the most iconic wineries in Napa Valley,” Vogel said. “These were pioneers that helped develop not only the Napa Valley wine industry, but the whole wine industry as we know it.”

Frank Baylor, of the Film Lovers group, said they had been working with Vogel for a while on planning a wine-themed film screening at the Arts Center. One day, the plan for “Bottle Shock” came together, Baylor said.

“We always had a movie in September, and we realized what other major Westminster event always happened in September,” Baylor said. “We thought why not do a movie on the eve of the Wine Festival and tie it to the Wine Festival, and what better movie is there for that than ‘Bottle Shock?’”

The immersion into the film continued beyond the wine tasting at the start. Vogel displayed a selection of artifacts including the original Time Magazine article from the only journalist who attended the taste test, to an original label from one of the vintage wines to a map signed by the major figures of the wine industry of the era.

Vogel said the screening held a special meaning for him, because when he started his wine career in the late ’80s, he worked with many of the individuals featured in the film, as well as those who helped create the famous wines.

Immediately prior to the screening, Marcus Notaro of Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, who helped create the winning cabernet Skyped, welcomed those who came out to see the film and told a little bit of the story behind the story.

Vogel said he is glad to finally share this experience with the Carroll County community.

“I’m excited that people have a chance to build a more intimate and deeper experience with this film that is such a part of wine history,” he said.

CAPTION Toby Gibbon, of Mount Airy, to compete in Extreme Mustang Makeover with Ima Boy Scout Toby Gibbon, of Mount Airy, to compete in Extreme Mustang Makeover with Ima Boy Scout CAPTION Toby Gibbon, of Mount Airy, to compete in Extreme Mustang Makeover with Ima Boy Scout Toby Gibbon, of Mount Airy, to compete in Extreme Mustang Makeover with Ima Boy Scout CAPTION The Marine Corps League Firing Party fires an honor volley for Ronald Vauk and William Ruth, two Mount Airy Service Members killed at the Pentagon in the 9/11 attacks. During the same ceremony, five officers of the new Mount Airy Police Department are sworn in. The Marine Corps League Firing Party fires an honor volley for Ronald Vauk and William Ruth, two Mount Airy Service Members killed at the Pentagon in the 9/11 attacks. During the same ceremony, five officers of the new Mount Airy Police Department are sworn in. CAPTION Auction opens annual Steam Show Days. Auction opens annual Steam Show Days. CAPTION Dogs made a late-summer splash at the Westminster Municipal Pool's annual Pooch Pool Party. Dogs made a late-summer splash at the Westminster Municipal Pool's annual Pooch Pool Party. CAPTION McDaniel running Perry Stefanelli talks about the Green Terror's season-opening win over Catholic. McDaniel running Perry Stefanelli talks about the Green Terror's season-opening win over Catholic.

jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7890

twitter.com/jacob_deNobel