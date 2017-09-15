Maryland Wine Festival features trio of returning faves, introduces The Reagan Years

The Maryland Wine Festival’s musical stage will feature three returning favorites this year, as well as introduce The Reagan Years for the first time.

Each year, one of the most notable aspects of the festival is the live music that echoes throughout the grounds of the Carroll County Farm Museum. This weekend, Carroll and Baltimore bands Foreplay, The Reagan Years, Jah Works and Wylde Fire will take the stage to keep the wine drinkers moving and grooving throughout the day.

This is Foreplay’s fourth year performing at the Wine Festival. Singer Staci Samaras said it’s one of the performances the band most looks forward to all year.

“It’s just an awesome event. Everybody’s having fun,” Samaras said. “The venue is beautiful and our music is just a perfect compliment to it all.”

Foreplay focuses on the rock music of the 1970s, the perfect scene setter for attendees who remember partying during that era. Those who come out can travel through two straight decades of music, because where Foreplay leaves off, The Reagan Years picks up.

The Reagan Years, a Mount Airy-based tribute to the music and fashion of the 1980s, is making their debut at the Wine Festival this year. Founder Sy Seyler said festivals are an ideal venue for the group to blast out their nostalgic rock.

“Wine festivals are this melting pot of people,” Seyler said. “Some have never seen the band before, while others see the band as an inspiring reason to go there. It’s great to see everyone come together.”

Seyler said the band came together in the late ’90s, as a contrast to what he described as the dark, depressing and angsty music of the era. He said they wanted to bring liveliness and fun back to live music.

“What we’re doing today is still carrying the torch to that,” Seyler said. “It changes people’s moods. It’s a testament to the music. We play songs that make people want to feel good, party and dance.”

Although 20 years ago, they stood out for their danceability and joy, Seyler said it’s the band’s dedication to performing their instrumentation live that helps them stand out in 2017.

“I think people are hungry or refreshed to see people playing instruments,” Seyler said. “They want to identify a song with emotion. When a DJ is playing a loop, you don’t get that same mental image of a drummer’s arms flailing around.”

On Sunday, instead of a time travelogue, the Wine Festival will host a tour through a number of musical genres with performances by Jah Works and Wylde Fire.

Jah Works is a Baltimore-based reggae band, performing for their fourth year at the Maryland Wine Festival. Together, they’ve released eight albums between 1994 and 2016, and previously toured with Armed Forces Entertainment. The group prides itself on performing real, authentic reggae music coming from the roots of Jamaican music and culture.

The festival concludes with a performance by Wylde Fire, who bring with them a blend of genres, from country to rock and roll to funk to current pop.

Sharon Bouis, with the band, said they try to play a little something that will eventually appeal to every person present.

“We’re not focused on just one audience,” Bouis said. “There’s music that people my age can listen to, but we’ve also got songs for the younger generation so the whole family can have fun.”

Bouis said this genre hopping keeps performing from ever becoming boring.

“It’s great. We don’t end up playing the same songs over and over,” Bouis said. “At the wine festival we’re going to focus on more upbeat music that people can dance to. Keep things so that people keep moving all night long.”

CAPTION Toby Gibbon, of Mount Airy, to compete in Extreme Mustang Makeover with Ima Boy Scout Toby Gibbon, of Mount Airy, to compete in Extreme Mustang Makeover with Ima Boy Scout CAPTION Toby Gibbon, of Mount Airy, to compete in Extreme Mustang Makeover with Ima Boy Scout Toby Gibbon, of Mount Airy, to compete in Extreme Mustang Makeover with Ima Boy Scout CAPTION The Marine Corps League Firing Party fires an honor volley for Ronald Vauk and William Ruth, two Mount Airy Service Members killed at the Pentagon in the 9/11 attacks. During the same ceremony, five officers of the new Mount Airy Police Department are sworn in. The Marine Corps League Firing Party fires an honor volley for Ronald Vauk and William Ruth, two Mount Airy Service Members killed at the Pentagon in the 9/11 attacks. During the same ceremony, five officers of the new Mount Airy Police Department are sworn in. CAPTION Auction opens annual Steam Show Days. Auction opens annual Steam Show Days. CAPTION Dogs made a late-summer splash at the Westminster Municipal Pool's annual Pooch Pool Party. Dogs made a late-summer splash at the Westminster Municipal Pool's annual Pooch Pool Party. CAPTION McDaniel running Perry Stefanelli talks about the Green Terror's season-opening win over Catholic. McDaniel running Perry Stefanelli talks about the Green Terror's season-opening win over Catholic.

jacob.denobel@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7890

twitter.com/jacob_deNobel