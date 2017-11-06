Hagerstown man arrested with suspected Flakka for distribution

A Hagerstown man was arrested Saturday with suspected synthetic stimulant alpha-PVP, or Flakka, and charged with intent to distribute.

Martin Kenneth Williams, 44, was charged with one count each of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, not marijuana and possession of narcotics with intent to distribute. He is being held without bond following a Monday bail review, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of charges, on Friday, Nov. 3, an officer of the Mount Airy Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious person in a parking lot.

The officer approached a car and made contact with a man later identified as Williams. After the officer smelled suspected marijuana, Williams produced a cigar and a bag with plant residue, both suspected marijuana. The officer called for backup and searched the vehicle, according to the statement.

Inside the vehicle, the officer seized two baggies, one containing a 1-gram rock of suspected Flakka and a bag of several smaller rocks, also suspected to be Flakka, as well as two cellphones. Due to the packaging of the substances, the officer believed the narcotics to be for street level distribution, according to the statement.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 29.

