Willett band's one million meal effort to Westminster Baptist Church

Early Sunday evening, while many folks were relaxing after watching the Ravens beat the Cleveland Browns, more than 450 people replaced their purple helmets with red hairnets, rolled up their sleeves and went to work at packaging 70,000 meals as part of Willet’s One Million Meal Celebration at Westminster Baptist Church in an effort to beat hunger.

With the havoc and devastation of hurricanes Harvey and Irma fresh on their minds, Carroll County based Christian rock band, Willet teamed-up with nonprofit hunger relief agency Rise Against Hunger for Sunday’s event.

Willet is the last name of brothers Jeremy, Justin and Jordan who make up band from Westminster, according to the band’s website, willetonline.com.

As people began to stream into the church, Lois Giles, a staff member at Shepherd’s Staff in Westminster said: “I like the camaraderie of seeing the Carroll County community come together for a greater cause. It’s what we do in Carroll County.”

Joe Ready, pastor of Liberty Church in Westminster explained: “This is a great opportunity to mobilize about 450 worshipers from several different congregations throughout Carroll County to work together to reach those who are hungry. Of special importance today are the lives of those who have been affected by hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

“Carroll County is blessed to have the Willet Brothers and so many congregations who truly care about our world. In fact we’re fired up.”

As the church’s large multipurpose room erupted into a carefully choreographed cacophony of activity, the three brothers gathered for a short interview. Jeremy Willet said that he and his family live on a family farm in Westminster.

Justin Willet added: “We’re all from Carroll County. That’s our roots. The three of us grew-up on a farm in Westminster.”

Jordan Willet said that he now lives in San Diego. “But from our roots in Carroll County, we’ve branched-out all over the world to make a difference.

“We’re excited to come together, back here in Westminster, to complete this initiative of the one million meals. …

“This is where we started, said Jordan Willet, as his brothers nodded their heads. “And now that we have completed this goal, we’ve come back to our hometown.

“Yeah, we’ve come back to our hometown for the launch of a new venture — GLBAL.”

Justin Willet then added, “GLBAL brings together the God-given talents we’ve developed, individually in Carroll County to work towards a goal collectively for a greater good far beyond Westminster.”

”In the past 10-years,” said Jordan Willet, “We’re proud that our fans helped fund, pack, and ship 1 million meals for the most vulnerable — and for school feeding programs around the world. Our One Million Meals initiative has also raised over $8 million for community development projects.”

Jeremy Willet then explained some of the backstory for the event on Sunday. “Following a trip to a remote village in Ethiopia in 2007, we decided to dedicate our lives — and careers — to being a voice for the poor.

“For 10 years, this was mainly accomplished through full-time touring in the band. We used music as a platform to find sponsors for over 2500 children, and fund school feeding programs around the world,” said Jeremy Willet.

“In 2011, a major famine hit East Africa. It’s easy to ignore statistics. It’s shameful to reject human suffering, especially when it’s right in front of you, and that’s why the band immediately looked for a way to respond to this tragedy that was unfolding.” continued Jeremy Willet as his brothers attended to a steady flow of people coordinating the event as people quickly filled the room.

“On Aug.9, 2011,” he explained, “the band reached out to Rise Against Hunger to confirm that they were able to get food containers into the famine-affected areas, and launched a goal to fund, pack, and ship 10,000 meals to East Africa. What they didn’t realize was that this would become an initiative that the band would be involved with for over six years”

As the band continued to meet expanded goals, they kept moving the goal posts. The goal of 10,000 meals became a goal of 100,000 meals. As Jeremy Willet then explained, “on June 21, 2012, at the 100,000 Meal Celebration Event, we announced that we were going for a goal of 1 million meals.”

Volunteers packed meals at locations all across the country, in churches of many different denominations and at schools and community centers.

“Five years later, a hundred thousand miles on our tour vehicle, and thousands of hours of advocacy, the band will finally fulfill its Million Meal commitment this Sunday,” explained Jeremy Willet.

As the band took the stage Sunday, the brothers’ father, Glen Willet, the worship and missions pastor at Westminster Baptist Church was watching from the back of the room. He said of his son’s efforts, “It is exciting to see my sons’ work fulfilling the physical and spiritual needs of others throughout the world. The next generation is doing well.”

Westminster Baptist Church Pastor Larry Steen added, “This is our third meal-packing event at Westminster Baptist Church. We’re trying to show the love of Christ to a hungry world. We’re happy to be a part of the completion of the extraordinary effort that started right here in Carroll County.”

Sunday’s event began with several cause-themed songs performed by Willet.

Willet then announced that they were going to move the goalpost again as they unveiled “a brand new initiative that they had been working on behind the scenes for over two years,” a new company that they are calling GLBAL.

The performance was followed by several videos about the band’s experiences that led to tonight’s celebration and the new GLBAL initiative. “Tonight we’ve come together to celebrate meeting our goal. … We would like to introduce you to our brand new company.”

Jeremy Willet then rhetorically asked the audience: Now that we have finished packing 1 million meals, “what about the things that are left undone? This was never about us or our band.” Over the past 10-years, “This became less about the band and more about providing a voice for what the Bible explains are ‘the least of these.’ ”

Jeremy Willet explained, “GLBAL is a cause-focused brand bringing the world together through film, photography, storytelling, and travel-inspired merchandise. The pilot campaign will fund the opening of a new NightCare Center for babies of sex workers in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, with their partner, Saving Moses, to help break the cycle of sex work by encouraging a hopeful worldview during the babies’ most vulnerable and formative years.”

Just before the meal-packing part of the program began, Westminster Baptist Church Deacon Phil McDaniel stood at a counter in the lobby.

He had just purchased an inaugural box of GLBAL merchandise.