Wood stove ashes cause of Monday fire on Baumgardner Road

Fire investigators have determined the cause of the fire that swept through the Mayberry family home of a local Christian rock singer Monday, while friends, family and supporters are flocking to a Gofundme page to help the family recover and rebuild.

The fire that destroyed the two-story, wood frame home on the 2600 block of Baumgardner Road, near Runnymeade Elementary School, was ignited accidentally due to improperly disposed of ashes from a wood stove, said Office of the State Fire Marshal Senior Deputy Kristen Nieberlein.

“They were put into a plastic container and placed on the deck,” she said. “Of course yesterday, it didn’t help that it was crazy windy.”

Nieberlein said that she has unfortunately seen many house fires ignited by ashes that were stored in a flammable container on a deck, often by homeowners that mistakenly thought the ashes were fully extinguished.

“Even though you think that, please still put them in a metal container, and if at all possible, one with a lid,” she said.

The more than 100-year-old home had been in the family of Jeremy Willet, lead singer of the Christian rock group Willet, for generations, he told the Times Monday, but had been under outside ownership for the past 14 years. He had just purchased the home, bringing it back into the family, in May.

“We’ve endured many hard times — including tornadoes and the loss of family members,” Willet told the Times at the scene of the fire Monday. “We will continue to do what we always do, which is to stay close as a family, trust God through it and become stronger on the other side.”

Jeremy’s brother Justin Willet, the band’s guitarist, has helped set up a gofundme page, www.gofundme.com/willet-fire, to help the family, and which has already seen a huge response.

“It’s been pretty incredible in just the couple hours that it’s been up it’s almost at $15,000 now,” Justin said in an interview Tuesday afternoon. “Over 100 people have responded to that and I think something like 1,000 people have seen the page and read to the story.”

People also began providing material support for Jeremy, his wife Kathleen and their two children.

“In less than 24 hours we had several people showing up and dropping off physical donations, clothing and supplies and things like that for them, and honestly to the point that that is not an immediate need anymore,” Justin said. “Because of that, we are basically pointing everyone to the gofundme now so that we can have that in place for them to go toward everything else as they start to rebuild.”

Willet, the band, and Jeremy, as an individual, have been deeply involved in efforts to fight hunger overseas and to respond to disasters. As recently as Sept. 27, the group were packing meals at the Sept. 27 One Million Meal Celebration at Westminster Baptist Church.

Justin said it was clearly both comforting and strange for his brother to have to receive so much help from others.

“I kind of ran it by Jeremy before we set up the page and just said, ‘Is this something you are comfortable with us doing?’” Justin Willet said. “Given his character and things, he was honestly kind of hesitant. He was like, ‘this just feels odd to be on the the other end of it this time.’”

It took 70 firefighters 90 minutes to control the two-alarm fire on Monday afternoon, according to an Office of the State Fire Marshal report. The total losses, in terms of damage to the home and it’s contents, are estimated at $350,000, according to the report.

