Wheeler found guilty of first-degree murder

A Carroll County jury on Wednesday found a New Windsor man guilty of first-degree murder and other charges related to the 2016 killing of his fiancee.

In addition to the first-degree murder charge, Bret Michael Wheeler, 26 formerly of the 2000 block of Dennings Road, was also found guilty of first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and accessory after first-degree murder. First-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

Wheeler was charged as a co-conspirator to Robert Theodore Bosley, who was convicted in April of murdering Kandi Gerber, Wheeler’s fiancee, on Aug. 8, 2016.

The jury deliberated for approximately 5.5 hours Tuesday afternoon after hearing closing arguments from state prosecutors and defense attorneys, and resumed deliberations at 9 a.m. Wednesday before returning their verdict just before 2 p.m. on the eighth day of proceedings in the case, heard before Judge Barry Hughes.

Sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

Prosecutors argued Bosley strangled Gerber and cut her throat multiple times after the two had a confrontation in the basement of the Dennings Road residence, a confrontation Wheeler knew was going to occur, they said.

During closing arguments Tuesday, prosecutor Edward Coyne said the pivotal moment occurred when Wheeler went into the basement, saw Gerber was still alive but bleeding after the attack, and chose to assist Bosley by keeping watch outside instead of attempting to assist Gerber. “This is a case where the defendant chose Robert Bosley over his fiancee Kandi Gerber,” Coyne said Tuesday.

Wheeler’s attorneys had argued he was under duress and in fear of his own life, and that Gerber’s murder was not premeditated, a requirement of the first-degree murder charge, rather it was the result of an eviction gone wrong.

crighter@baltsun.com

410-857-3315

twitter.com/Cat_Righter