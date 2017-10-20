Wheeler trial: Testimony continues with footage of police interview

The trial of a New Windsor man accused of conspiring with another in the murder of his fiancee resumed Friday morning with witness for the prosecution Cpl. William Murray of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office continuing his testimony.

For more than two and a half hours, Deputy State’s Attorney Edward Coyne and Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Allan Culver played video footage of Murray interviewing Bret Michael Wheeler on the night of Aug. 8, 2016, and into the early morning of Aug. 9, 2016. Wheeler is charged as a co-conspirator to Robert Theodore Bosley, convicted of first-degree murder and other charges earlier this year, related to the Aug. 8 death of Kandi Gerber, Wheeler’s fiancee.

Wheeler, formerly of the 2000 block of Dennings Road, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and accessory after first-degree murder, according to electronic court records.

In the footage, which was paused at the end of the previous day’s proceedings before the 12-person jury and Judge Barry Hughes, Wheeler continued to recount his version of the events of Aug. 8, starting with when he returned to 2000 Dennings Road to find Gerber face-down on the floor of the basement where they lived after an altercation with Bosley.

Wheeler said he tried to calm Bosley down, saying he told him, “You already wrassled her. Let it go.”

Then, he said, two other residents of the home, who had been sent away during the altercation, returned. Wheeler left the basement to go talk to them and keep them from becoming involved. When he returned to the basement, he saw Bosley standing over Gerber and saw him cut her throat, he said.

Murray then made Wheeler recount parts of the story, and they hashed through details of the timeline and what actions he and Bosley took.

“It was constantly, ‘We’re in this together,’” Wheeler, on the video, said Bosley told him.

He told Murray how the two wrapped Gerber in a tarp and put her in the bed of Wheeler’s truck. Wheeler drove, and said Bosley directed him where to go. He told Murray where he had driven, but gave sparse detail about the method by which the body was moved from the bed of the truck to where it was found in weeds near the intersection of Muller Road and Old Washington Road, as was described in testimony by crime scene technicians and detectives.

Wheeler said Bosley directed him to stop farther down the road to dispose of the tarp in a recycling bin, and called his former employer Bradley Merrell to meet them at the home of Bosley’s former mother-in-law.

Wheeler said when he met Merrell, Merrell asked “What’d you do?”

Wheeler replied, “We [screwed] up.”

While Bosley was talking to his former mother-in-law, Wheeler told Merrell that Bosley had slit Gerber’s throat. Bosley returned and directed Wheeler to shower in the house, and he knew at that time that the police would be coming soon, Wheeler said on the video.

The trial will resume Friday afternoon. This story will be updated.

CAPTION A fatal crash that killed four people closed Md. 31 outside of Westminster for hours Tuesday October 17, 2017. (Emily Chappell / Carroll County Times) A fatal crash that killed four people closed Md. 31 outside of Westminster for hours Tuesday October 17, 2017. (Emily Chappell / Carroll County Times) CAPTION A fatal crash that killed four people closed Md. 31 outside of Westminster for hours Tuesday October 17, 2017. (Emily Chappell / Carroll County Times) A fatal crash that killed four people closed Md. 31 outside of Westminster for hours Tuesday October 17, 2017. (Emily Chappell / Carroll County Times) CAPTION (Cataliina Righter, Carroll County Times) (Cataliina Righter, Carroll County Times) CAPTION (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) CAPTION Aerial images of a serious vehicle accident has killed four people in Westminster, at the Route 31 and Old New Windsor Pike, according to the Carroll County Fire. (WJZ video) Aerial images of a serious vehicle accident has killed four people in Westminster, at the Route 31 and Old New Windsor Pike, according to the Carroll County Fire. (WJZ video) CAPTION Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Md. 31 on Tuesday afternoon, according to Capt. Marques Price of the Westminster Vol. Fire Dept. (Emily Chappell / Carroll County Times) Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Md. 31 on Tuesday afternoon, according to Capt. Marques Price of the Westminster Vol. Fire Dept. (Emily Chappell / Carroll County Times)

crighter@baltsun.com

410-857-3315

twitter.com/Cat Righter