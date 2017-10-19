Wheeler Trial Day 4: Forensic services technician testifies during morning session

Testimony from witnesses for the prosecution continued before the jury and Judge Barry Hughes in Carroll County Circuit Court on Thursday morning during the fourth day of proceedings in the trial of Bret Michael Wheeler.

Wheeler, formerly of the 2000 block of Dennings Road, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and accessory after first-degree murder, according to electronic court records.

He is charged as a co-conspirator to Robert Theodore Bosley, convicted last April of murdering Kandi Gerber, Wheeler’s fiancee, on Aug. 8, 2016.

Kelly Timms, a forensic services technician with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, was the first to testify, recalling how on Aug. 8, 2016 she responded to the intersection of Muller Road and Old Washington Road where Gerber’s body was found partially hidden in brush and weeds on top of plastic bags of garbage.

She took photos at the scene, many of which were shown to the jury as evidence by Deputy State’s Attorney Edward Coyne during direct questioning.

These included photographs of Gerber’s body. A large amount of probable blood covered her skin and clothes and there was a significant laceration on the underside of her neck. Timms observed blue fibers caught on Gerber’s fingers.

Wheeler, seated between his defense attorneys, appeared distressed at the sight of the victim’s body.

Further up Muller Road, investigators located a trash can containing a blue tarp torn into two pieces and stained with probable blood.

“It was very wet and saturated, and it was very ragged. It was well-used.” Timms said.

The fibers on Gerber’s hands were consistent with the fibers of the tarp, Timms later told Wheeler’s attorney, Matthew Willamson, during cross-examination.

After a search warrant was issued for a home in the 700 block of S. Springdale Road where Wheeler and Bosley allegedly attempted to clean themselves, Timms responded there to collect evidence from the bathroom. From the shower, she collected swabs of possible blood.

She also collected evidence from Wheeler’s yellow Nissan pickup truck, which was parked outside the residence and secured. In the interior of the truck, she observed possible blood on the seats, steering wheel and driver’s inside door-handle. A pair of boots were left on the floor of the front passenger seat, as well as ammunition. Behind the seats, investigators found Gerber’s purse which contained her identification. No blood was observed on or inside the purse.

In the bed of the truck, Timms observed debris, blue fibers and possible blood. She also found a white trash bag containing clothing and empty beer cans. The clothing, a white tank top, a black tank top, a pair of shorts and a pair of dark-colored tennis shoes all showed stains of possible blood.

During cross examination, Williamson, asked Timms about tire tracks that were recorded in the gravel pull -ff near the intersection where the body was dumped. Timms said investigators believed the tracks to have been made by Wheeler’s pickup truck after measuring the tracks and later the truck.

This story will be updated.

