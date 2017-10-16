Jury selection continues into day two of New Windsor murder trial

About 160 potential jurors were called Monday morning to the Carroll County Circuit Court for jury selection in the murder trial of a New Windsor man. Many still remained by 4:30 p.m., meaning the selection process would stretch into Day 2 of the trial.

Once a jury is seated, opening arguments can begin.

Bret Michael Wheeler, 26, formerly of the 2000 block of Dennings Road, is charged with one count each of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and accessory after first-degree murder, according to electronic court records.

Wheeler is charged as a co-conspirator to Robert Theodore Bosley, convicted of first-degree murder and other counts earlier this year in the Aug. 8, 2016, death of Kandi Gerber, Wheeler’s girlfriend at the time.

Jury selection is scheduled to continue in Courtroom 10 on Tuesday at 8:45 a.m. before Judge Barry Hughes.

The trial is slated to last two weeks, with the final date being scheduled for Oct. 27.

