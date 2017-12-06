Carroll County Arts Council opens auditions for Westminster's Got Talent

The Carroll County Arts Council is accepting registrations for this year’s Westminster’s Got Talent competition.

The competition brings together musicians, singers, dancers and those with other talents to compete for a cash prize of $100 and a performing opportunity. Talents must be no longer than four minutes and appropriate for a family audience.

Applications must be submitted by Jan. 22 and video auditions are due by Jan. 25. The performers in the show will be selected by a panel of performing artist judges and notified by Feb. 1. A mandatory dress rehearsal will be held Feb.15.

For more information or to apply, visit www.carrollartscenter.org or contact Tabetha White at 410-848-7272 or email Tabetha@carrollcountyartscouncil.org.

