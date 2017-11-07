Westminster Rescue Mission to host 5K

Westminster Rescue Mission is hosting a 5K race/walk this weekend.

The second annual Freedom 5K Run/Walk will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the mission, 658 Lucabaugh Mill Road, Westminster.

Participants will travel a scenic, cross-country route through the mission and Penguin Random House properties, on through Bennett Cerf Park before returning to the mission to cross the finish line, according to the release.

Registration will be available for $35 beginning at 8 a.m. the day of the race. A Firecracker Fun Run for kids will begin at 11 a.m., according to the release.

The race’s presenting sponsor is the Law Office of Shaw and Morrow. Penguin Random House and InfoPathways/Freedom Broadband are Mile Marker sponsors.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Those interested can contact Peter Christiansen at 410-848-2222, ext. 19, for details, according to a news release from Westminster Rescue Mission.

For more information about Westminster Rescue Mission services or to learn more about the Freedom 5K Run/Walk, go to www.westminsterrescuemission.org or call Angela Phillips at 410-848-2222, ext. 18.

emily.chappell@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7862

twitter.com/emilychappell13