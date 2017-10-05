Three arrested in Westminster prostitution sting

Three men are facing charges in relation to a prostitution sting in Westminster.

Joshua Walter Semon, 39, of Dallastown, Pennsylvania; Andrew Douglas Maley, 26, of Baltimore; and Mingo Bruce Hubbard, 42, of Westminster, were all charged with two counts of prostitution, according to court documents.

Sheriff Jim DeWees said his department has gotten a number of complaints about prostitution in local hotels. The Baltimore County Police Department, which does stings like this regularly, came to help, he said.

DeWees said with the internet, this type of solicitation can be done more discreetly.

On Wednesday, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Advocacy and Investigation Center placed an undercover advertisement on Backpage.com, which contained the phone number to a police cellphone, according to the statement of probable cause.

At 5:23 p.m., a detective with the sheriff’s office received a call from a man later identified as Maley, who asked what the cost was for an hour. The detective said the price was $120 and, according to the statement, Maley asked if he brought “weed,” if the price would be lowered, to which the detective said yes.

Maley said he would be there between 8 and 9 p.m. At 5:31 p.m., Maley texted the detective and asked if she would take a check, to which she said no, according to the statement. At 6:16 p.m. Maley asked if he could pay $60 and “smoke you up,” to which the detective agreed to $60 for half an hour. Eventually, Maley said he had $70 and the two agreed to 45 minutes.

At 7:49 p.m., the detective directed Maley to the Westminster hotel she was in. When he arrived, he entered the room and removed an item from his pocket and said, “This is the weed, not a condom,” according to the charging documents. Maley gave the detective $72, and the detective asked him if he still wanted to have sex and then smoke, to which Maley said yes, according to the statement.

At that point, according to the statement, the detective gave the “predetermined bust signal,” and Maley was arrested.

On the same day, at 5:57 p.m., the sheriff’s office detective received a call from a man later identified as Hubbard. The detective told Hubbard her prices, and the two agreed to meet, according to the statement of probable cause.

At 6:12 p.m, Hubbard called but the detective informed him there was someone in her room and he would have to call back. About seven minutes later, she texted him and directed him to come to the Westminster hotel she was in, according to the statement.

Hubbard arrived at 6:28 p.m., and the detective said she did not remember the amount of money they’d agreed on. Hubbard put $80 on the table for a half-hour.

The detective asked Hubbard if he wanted to start with oral sex and then have sex, to which he said, “yeah,” according to the statement. The detective said she needed to go to the bathroom, but Hubbard told her to wait and began trying to pull off her shirt with his right hand.

The detective was insistent she use the bathroom, and Hubbard put his shirt back on and said, “I’m outta here,” according to the statement of probable cause.

The detective gave the “predetermined bust signal” and Hubbard was arrested.

On the same day, an undercover detective from the Baltimore County Police Department, who was assisting in the sting, received a call at 7:28 p.m. from a man later identified as Semon. He asked her for her prices, and the two agreed to meet, according to the statement of probable cause.

At 8:18 p.m., Semon arrived at the Westminster hotel and told the Baltimore County detective he was looking to pay for a “short stay.” He then gave her $60, according to the statement. The detective asked Semon if he wanted to have sex, and he said yes.

The detective gave the “predetermined bust signal” and Semon was arrested, according to the statement of charges.

Maley and Hubbard were both released on their own recognizance, but Semon was held on a fugitive from justice due to a charge out of Pennsylvania, according to electronic court records.

When reached by a Times reporter, Maley said it was a mistake, and he didn’t know about the website until a friend told him about it.

“I won’t do it again,” he said.

Hubbard declined comment.

Maley, Hubbard and Semon have a court date at 8:45 a.m. Dec. 8, according to electronic court records.

