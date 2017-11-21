Md. 140 closed in Westminster after vehicle strikes pedestrian

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Md. 140 in Westminster Tuesday, shutting down traffic for about 45 minutes.
According to Westminster Police Department Lt. Steve Launchi, the pedestrian was struck at 8:04 p.m. while attempting to cross Md. 140 from Center Street.
Although the pedestrian’s status was unknown as of 9:13 p.m. Tuesday, Launchi confirmed the pedestrian was conscious and alert when he was flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, despite suffering a severe leg injury and a head injury.
This story will be updated with any further details as they become available.
