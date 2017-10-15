Oyster Stroll a chance for food, fun and coastal conservation

The sound of a swinging, jazzy trombone blasted through Westminster on Saturday as event-goers packed Main Street for the city’s third annual Oyster Stroll.

Crowds lined up at booths awaiting their chance to slurp down an oyster, some adding lemon juice before throwing back the snack. Groups of all ages wandered Westminster’s downtown, some with children, others with dogs.

The event, which ran from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, featured seven oyster growers and more than a dozen local restaurants lined up and down Main Street. Those in attendance could sample raw oysters, drinks in the beer and wine garden, and other foods like barbecue throughout the event.

Chris Demyanovich, of Westminster, and Erin Murphey, of Union Bridge, came out to the stroll for the first time this year.

Demyanovich said the event is great, especially since oysters are only a dollar. There’s a lot of different companies, he added, which means people get to try a sample of many different types of the shellfish.

“If you’re a fan of oysters, you can’t beat this,” he said.

For Murphey, who’s not a big oyster fan, the event was still a lot of fun. Saturday was just a “nice day to stroll,” she said.

The event had a lot of good people and a good atmosphere, she said.

Westminster should do more things like the stroll on their Main Street, Demyanovich added. It’s a chance for local restaurants to bring in a lot of people, he said. The two said they’d definitely come back in future years.

Scenes from the City of Westminster and Coastal Conservation Association Maryland Downtown Westminster Oyster Stroll Saturday, October 14, 2017. (Dylan Slagle) (Dylan Slagle)

First-timer Kelly Orndorff, of Westminster, also said she’d come back in future years after making her way through the stroll Saturday. The oysters she had tried so far were really fresh and flavorful, she said.

“I love that it’s only a buck an oyster. That’s really fantastic,” she said.

And while for many, the day was about food, drinks and live music, the Oyster Stroll is about a lot more. The event is done in partnership with the Coastal Conservation Association, Mike Wissel, vice president of the local chapter, said.

It also helps raise awareness about the Chesapeake Bay and the important role oysters play, he said. Recycled shells from local businesses help to place more oysters in the bay. The creatures work like a filtering system, he said.

Oysters digest a lot of the runoff that goes into the bay, and their reefs provide habitat for other animals, he added.

“They’re like big houses, almost,” he said.

Also at the stroll, in partnership with CCA, were teachers from the Carroll County Career and Technology Center who help make reef balls, concrete balls where oyster spat are placed.

The balls then are put into the bay, Mike Campanile, a masonry instructor for the Tech Center, said. The oysters grow, and there is a colony of thousands on each reef ball, he added.

It’s important to try to help the bay and work to bring back the oyster population, Campanile, said.

“We’re proud to be a part of the oyster revitalization process,” he said.

