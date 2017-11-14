Search for missing Westminster man continues

Westminster Police continue to search for an 84-year-old man with dementia reported missing Monday morning. They now believe he may be attempting to travel to the New York City area where he has previously lived.

Cesar Mesa was last seen in the area of Md. 140 and Englar Road in Westminster at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13 after he was reported missing Monday morning from the unit block of Bond Street in Westminster, according to a news release.

Mesa is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 6 inches, 140 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes and wears glasses. Surveillance footage of Mesa captured on Monday after Mesa was reported missing shows him wearing a dark jacket, jeans and a two-tone baseball cap.

Mesa is not currently on medication for his dementia and his symptoms are mild, allowing him to interact with others and hold conversations. He is originally from Miami and has been living with a relative in Westminster for approximately 1 ½ weeks, according to the release. He has no other relatives or friends in the area and has no means of transportation.

The Westminster Police took actions to locate Mesa throughout the day and night. Their search was assisted by three Chesapeake Search Dogs, one Maryland State Police K-9 bloodhound team and a Maryland State Police Trooper 3 helicopter.

Police also passed out fliers in the area seeking help from the public and and the Everbridge mass notification system, which is managed by the Carroll County Office of Emergency Management, made phone calls to approximately 11,000 local residents.

Anyone who may have seen or had contact with Mesa is asked to contact the Westminster Police Department at 410-848-4646 or send a confidential text to 847411, keyword TIPWPD or contact the TIPS line at 410-857-8477.

CAPTION The C. Richard Weaver Flag Court outside of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy was dedicated Nov. 2, 2017 and the newly certified academy opened its doors for an open house. The C. Richard Weaver Flag Court outside of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy was dedicated Nov. 2, 2017 and the newly certified academy opened its doors for an open house. CAPTION The C. Richard Weaver Flag Court outside of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy was dedicated Nov. 2, 2017 and the newly certified academy opened its doors for an open house. The C. Richard Weaver Flag Court outside of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy was dedicated Nov. 2, 2017 and the newly certified academy opened its doors for an open house. CAPTION A jury found Bret Michael Wheeler guilty of first-degree murder Oct. 25. (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) A jury found Bret Michael Wheeler guilty of first-degree murder Oct. 25. (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) CAPTION (Cataliina Righter, Carroll County Times) (Cataliina Righter, Carroll County Times) CAPTION (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) CAPTION A fatal crash that killed four people closed Md. 31 outside of Westminster for hours Tuesday October 17, 2017. (Emily Chappell / Carroll County Times) A fatal crash that killed four people closed Md. 31 outside of Westminster for hours Tuesday October 17, 2017. (Emily Chappell / Carroll County Times)

crighter@baltsun.com

410-857-3315

twitter.com/Cat_Righter