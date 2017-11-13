Westminster police searching for missing person

The Westminster Police Department is looking for an adult male who suffers from dementia and was reported missing Monday morning.

Cesar Mesa was reported missing from the unit block of Bond Street in Westminster, according to a press release. Mesa is described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-6, 140-pounds. He is bald with brown eyes and was last wearing a brown leather coat. According to the release, he was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Mesa suffers from dementia and is not currently on medication. He is originally from Miami and has been living with a relative in Westminster for approximately a week and a half, according to the release.

He has no other relatives or friends in the area and has no means of transportation.

Anyone who may have seen or had contact with Mesa is asked to contact the Westminster Police Department at 410-848-4646 or send a confidential text to 847411, keyword TIPWPD or contact the TIPS line at 410-857-8477.