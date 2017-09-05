No injuries from weekend fire on Main Street in Westminster

No injuries were reported after a house fire broke out Saturday in the 100 block of E. Main Street, Westminster. The preliminary cause is listed as accidental, stemming from unattended cooking on the stove, according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

It took about 35 firefighters from the Westminster Volunteer Fire Department approximately 30 minutes to control the one-alarm fire. Red Cross is assisting the family, according to the release.

The value of loss is estimated at $60,000. The smoke alarm in the dwelling was not working at the time of the incident, according to the release.

