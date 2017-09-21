Westminster Fallfest opens with 39th annual parade

Hundreds lined the streets to celebrate the last day of summer at the Westminster Fallfest’s 39th annual parade Thursday night.

According to Heather Mullendore, city of Westminster’s assistant director of the Department of Recreation and Parks, this year’s parade had more than 60 entries.

“The parade is the official kickoff to Fallfest,” Mullendore said. “It gets a lot of community organizations and downtown businesses together and raises awareness of what we have going on. The sights and sounds make it a lot of fun for the spectators, and it’s a good way to make memories.”

The Westminster Fallfest continues at 11 Longwell Ave. in Westminster through Sunday, Sept. 24.

Carly and Brad Cole, of Westminster, waited for the parade with anticipation with their children Emily, 7, Audrey, 4, and Penny, 1.

“When we moved here, waiting for the parade was a way we made friends. The sense of community is amazing. Our kids love it,” said Carly Cole.

Carly Aughenbaugh, of Westminster, watched the parade with her mother, Lisa Aughenbaugh.

“It’s a small-town tradition,” Carly Aughenbaugh said. “You always run into people you know.”

“For me, this is what starts fall,” added Lisa Aughenbaugh. “I love the parade and I’ve been bringing my kids for 19 years. I love the excitement, the variety, and the sights and sounds. I like that it’s so quaint and we’re going to know half the people in the parade.”

Julie Armstrong, of Westminster, said she likes that the parade “brings people together.”

Tenor drummer Chase Caprarola warms up with the Winters Mill Marching Band before the start of the Westminster Fallfest Parade Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017.

“You can look down the street and see people lined up. It really shows community spirit,” she said. “That’s what I love about Carroll County. We keep these traditions going year to year.”

Rachael Battaglia, of Westminster, watched with her daughter, Ryder, 3.

“My daughter really enjoys it,” Battaglia said. “We’re waiting to see my other daughters who are in the parade with the Boys & Girls Club. It’s a great way to check out all the clubs and sports teams that children can get involved in.”

Debbie Sipes, of Westminster, said the parade is “a nice way to get out and see people.”

Amanda Cunningham, of Westminster, said the parade was “a good way to see the different organizations for kids.”

“I have three children in the Wildcats and a daughter in the Westminster Soccer Association,” Cunningham said. “I like to see how the organizations grow every year.”

It was Cindy Harbaugh’s first time at the parade. She brought her grandchildren, Cali, 5, and Mart, 2.

“I thought it would be fun for them because they like parades,” said Harbaugh, of Taneytown. “They like to see the firetrucks and motorcycles.”

Sabrina Harris, of Westminster, had attended Fallfest before but it was her family’s first time watching the parade.

“Who doesn’t like parades?” Harris asked. “It’s a good family outing and it gets the kids out of the house.”

“I’m looking forward to getting candy and looking at the cars,” added Harris’ son, David Russell, 10.

Deena Hubbard, of Randallstown, said the parade “puts you in the fall spirit.”

“My daughter is a Westminster Wildcat cheerleader so I’m here to support her. It’s great family fun,” she said.

Monica Owens viewed the parade with her children, Hannah, 5, and Owen, 4.

“We’re excited that they’re handing out candy!” said Hannah.

“I love the parade because I get to [see] firetrucks!” added Owen.

“I like that it brings everybody together and it’s a good way for the kids to enjoy themselves,” said Owens, of Hanover, Pennsylvania.

If you go

Westminster Fallfest

Ride prices:

Thursday, Sept. 21: 6 to 10 p.m., armbands $18

Friday, Sept. 22: 2 to 6 p.m., armbands $15; 6 to 10 p.m., armbands $20

Saturday, Sept. 23: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., armbands $20; 6 to 10 p.m., armbands $20; all-day armbands $30

Sunday, Sept. 24: Noon to 6 p.m., armbands $20

Entertainment:

Thursday, Sept. 21: The Fabulous Hubcaps, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22: Slippery When Wet — The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23: The New Romance — The Ultimate 80s Tribute Band, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24: Mason Dixon Band, 3 p.m.

