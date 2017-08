Westminster businesses are encouraged to beautify downtown from noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, August 27.

“We are asking all downtown businesses to show their home town pride by sprucing up both the exterior of your buildings and the sidewalks around your businesses,” said Tiombe Paige, owner of Cultivated.

To partner in the cleanup, please contact Paige at 410-870-8778.

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben