Union Bridge barn damaged by fire

A wooden barn in the 3900 block of Watson Lane sustained damage in a fire on Nov. 24. No injuries were reported in the one-alarm blaze, according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A passerby discovered the fire, and responders arrived at 8:39 a.m. The blaze was brought under control in approximately 25 minutes by about 40 firefighters. The New Windsor volunteer fire company was the primary responder.
According to the statement, damage to the structure and contents of the barn caused an estimated $40,000 and $30,000 worth of damage, respectively.
The fire originated inside the barn and its cause is still under investigation, according to the statement.
Anyone having additional information is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal at 410-836-4844.
