Week ahead: Man charged with murder, convicted murderer to appear in court

A Hampstead man charged with arson and the murder of his wife will appear in court on Tuesday for a criminal motions hearing.

Robert Schech, 69, was arrested in December after he allegedly set multiple fires in his house, which prevented his wife, Donna, from escaping. The motions hearing comes a few weeks before Schech is scheduled to appear in court for a criminal jury trial.

Robert Theordore Bosley, 39, who was convicted of first-degree murder and other charges in the August 2016 death of Kandi Gerber, will appear in court on Friday for sentencing.

Bosley was convicted by a jury on April 26 after a seven-day trial. He faces a minimum of life in prison for the murder charge.

