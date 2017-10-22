Show off your spirit and spirits by marching in the Halloween parade

Proud of your Halloween costume and want to show it off to the masses? Why not participate in Carroll’s American Legion Post 31’s annual Halloween parade in downtown Westminster on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The parade is free to march in, and registration begins the day of the parade at 6 p.m. in front of the Masonic Lodge on Monroe Street. All participants, including vehicles, must be decorated or costumed in Halloween-themed material and remain family-friendly. The parade formation begins at registration at 6 p.m. with the march starting at exactly 7 p.m. Each participant will be given a registration number that must be displayed prominently during the parade and judging.

The parade itself will begin on Monroe Street, turn left on Pennsylvania Avenue, left on Main Street, left on Longwell Avenue and finish on Longwell Avenue.

Cash prizes will be awarded in the following categories: Youngest Child, Child’s Special Prize, Halloween Spirit Award, Most Original, Most Original Group, Most Elaborate Individual, Special Group Award, Scariest, Judge’s Choice, Float and Drum and Majorette Group.

Prior to the parade, families can participate in trick-or-treating, crafts and games along Main Street, Westminster from 3 to 6 p.m. ghost tours at the Westminster branch of the Carroll County Public Library starting at 5 p.m. and a haunted house inside the library from 3 to 7 p.m.

Following the parade, costumed characters can take in one of a pair of screenings of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at the Carroll Arts Center at 7:30 and 10 p.m.

For more information on the parade, visit http://www.carrollpost31.org.

Workshop on living with chronic disease launches Tuesday

Living with a chronic disease, such as hypertension, or have a loved one who does? The Carroll County Bureau of Aging and Disabilities’ next series of workshops focused on helping people manage chronic conditions launches Tuesday at the South Carroll Senior and Community Center.

Called “Living Healthy, Living Well,” the workshops are an evidence-based program for the self-management of chronic illnesses originally developed at Stanford University, according to Program Manager Leslie Wagner. Those illnesses could include everything from Crohn’s disease to arthritis, she said, but the focus is more on general skills for coping with chronic conditions than any specific illness.

“It’s not going to be conditions specific, so if you have arthritis, you are not going to come learn more about arthritis; it’s not education in that way,” Wagner previously told the Times, when the last such workshop launched in September. “It’s more giving you the skills to better manage all that comes with having conditions that are chronic.”

This next workshop will run 2 1/2 hours, 9 a.m. till 11:30 a.m., every Tuesday from Oct. 24 through Nov. 28, at the South Carroll Senior and Community Center, 5928 Mineral Hill Road, Eldersburg.

A third workshop series will run 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. every Wednesday starting Nov. 1 and through Dec. 6, this one at the Taneytown Senior and Community Center, 220 Roberts Mill Road, Taneytown.

Both series of workshops are free, but advanced registration is preferred.

To register, or for more information, call 410-386-3818 or visit the Bureau of Aging website at ccgovernment.carr.org/ccg/aging and click on the “Living Healthy, Living Well” link on the left side of the screen.

