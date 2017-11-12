Week ahead: Gingerbread Village Festival, Great Westminster Train Show return

Human Services Programs of Carroll County, Inc. (HSP) will host a Gingerbread Village Festival from Nov. 17-25 at the Winchester Exchange, 15 E. Main Street, Westminster. The festival space will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The public will vote for the winner of the third annual contest featuring gingerbread creations baked and decorated by local families and businesses. There will also be a raffle prizes like a wooden tractor and hay wagon play set.

The event is designed to raise awareness about local homelessness as well as funding for the five homeless shelters run by HSP. In 2016, the event, which falls during National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, raised nearly $8,000 for HSP, which houses more than 500 people each year, more than 100 of whom are children.

More information and photos of last year’s winning gingerbread are available at www.hspinc.org/gingerbread-village-festival or the Human Services Programs of Carroll County, Inc. Facebook page.

Great Westminster Train Show

The Great Westminster Train Show is a sign that Carroll is chugging toward the holidays, with more than 200 tables of trains of all scales and related items for sale.

The display will run from 10 a.m. - 3p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19 at the Carroll County Ag Center, 706 Agricultural Center Dr., Westminster. Refreshments will be available.

Admission is $4. Children under 12 are free.

