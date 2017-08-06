Carroll Biz Challenge to hold Live Finale

The Carroll Biz Challenge Live Finale, during which one of five finalists will be chosen to receive a $7,500 grand prize to apply to their business costs, takes place this week.

The finalists will compete in the Live Finale from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Carroll Arts Center in Westminster.

The annual Carroll Biz Challenge, which is sponsored by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, showcases Carroll County entrepreneurs during a show for local startups held at the Carroll Arts Center. The event is similar to the TV show "Shark Tank," according to Chamber of Commerce President Mike McMullin.

In June, the Carroll Biz Challenge advisory committee announced the finalists for this year's competition. Out of 22 entries, five will compete for the grand prize. They are: Arcadeology, bookSwap, Up Above Media, Torched Timber and Ride With Pride.

Arcadeology is an interactive pinball and arcade museum run by Stephanie Krug; bookSwap is a digital platform for students to buy and sell used textbooks and school supplies; Up Above Media will provide aerial media images for construction projects, real estate and 3-D mapping; Joseph Deutsch's Torched Timber will create hand-crafted wooden flags with flame distressed wood; and Ride with Pride, by Justin Arter and Louis Schaab, will add transportation options for individuals with disabilities.

The cost to attend the Live Challenge is $20 for ages 13 and older, $10 for ages 7 to 12 and free for kids younger than 6. To register, visit carrollbiz2017.launchgen.com or call 410-848-9050.

