Maryland Ensemble Theatre returns with "A Christmas Carol"

One of the Carroll County Arts Council’s most popular holiday traditions is the annual performance of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Each year, performers from the Maryland Ensemble Theatre return to the Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster, to tell the classic tale of Ebeneezer Scrooge and his visit with the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future.

The Maryland Ensemble Theater has been performing its own original adaptation of the tale for nearly 30 years, and has brought the show to the Carroll Arts Center for just more than a decade. The Maryland Ensemble Theater version of the story hews closer to the original novel than many of the other theatrical and film adaptations, with actors taking the role of narrators, in order to preserve the language of the original text.

The production will be directed by Julie Herber, who first adapted the play herself before joining the Maryland Ensemble Theater. The play is designed for the ensemble, with each actor taking on multiple roles throughout the show. Because the show has lasted for so long, any of the actors are entering their third decade of performances, with their characters aging along with themselves.

The show will be performed at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, and Saturday, Dec. 9 with a matinee performance at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for youth 25 and younger and 60 and older. Carroll County Arts Council members can receive an additional 10 percent off. For more information, visit www.carrollartscenter.org or call 410-848-7272.

Sykesville Merry Main Street

Enjoy holiday crafts and activities for kids Dec. 9, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Sykesville Town House, 7547 Main St., Sykesville.

