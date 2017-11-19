Week ahead: Westminster's Miracle on Main Street set for Saturday, Nov. 25

Get into the holiday spirit with the city of Westminster’s Miracle on Main Street on Saturday, Nov. 25.

According to Heather Mullendore, Westminster Department of Recreation and Parks assistant director, the activities include a 1-mile Jingle Bell Run at 4:55 p.m. and a Holiday Electric Parade at 5 p.m.

“It’s one of the most unique parades that we do,” Mullendore said. “Most of the floats are lit and people put a lot of effort into it. It’s the brightest night on Main Street.”

Online registration for the Jingle Bell Run is open until noon Monday, Nov. 20. Register online https://apm.activecommunities.com/westminstercityrec or register in person at the Family Fitness Center in Westminster.

After the parade, the community will illuminate a tree at Locust Lane. The lighting will feature caroling and the Westminster Municipal Band. Santa's Treat for Kids, a free event which includes crafts and games, at will also be held at Carroll County Public Library’s Westminster Branch. The event, which wraps up at 8 p.m., also features a visit with Santa.

T.I.P.S. Drug Awareness Program

The Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office is hosting its first ever drug awareness program specifically designed for parents, called Threats in Plain Sight, or T.I.P.S.. It takes place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017 at Century High School, 355 Ronsdale Road, Eldersburg and is free and open to the public. Parents can walk through a mock teenager’s bedroom and attempt to spot signs of drug use and paraphernalia throughout. A video afterward will debrief them on what was hidden. Following, there will be a panel for parents to learn what steps they can take and resources they can use to intervene early in drug use. Participants include Keith Mills, of WBAL TV and 98 Rock; Carroll County mother Beth Schmidt who lost her son to a drug overdose; Amy Laugelli from the Carroll County Health Department and State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo.

Festival of Wreaths

The Carroll County Arts Council’s Festival of Wreaths is one of their biggest fundraisers of the year, and it returns again with creations from more than 150 local creators. The even features decorated wreaths and other pieces of holiday art on display and sold in a silent auction. The free event is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24 through Saturday, Dec. 2 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3 at the Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster.

