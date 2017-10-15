Week ahead: Jeep Gathering, bike rack inauguration, overdose rescue training on tap

The Union Mills Homestead and Grist Mill in Westminster will host the 11th annual Mason-Dixon Willys Jeep Gathering Sunday, October 22. The gathering will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is open to all Willys & Kaiser Willys vehicles. WW2 & Korean War era Jeeps, GPW's, and military vehicles are also encouraged to attend. Trophies to be awarded to the Best Military Vehicle, Best CJ, Best Non-Jeep Willys, Best Work in Progress, and Chairman's Choice. Everyone in attendance will vote on each of the categories to name the winners.

The gathering has designated parking and handicapped access. Food and drinks will be available. For more information, call 410-848-2288.

Bike Rack inauguration in Sykesville

The Sykesville Train Bike Rack will be officially welcomed on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Old Main Line (Centennial Park), adjoining the Old Main Line Visitors Center.

The bike rack pays tribute to Sykesville’s railroad heritage and is designed to provide an aesthetically pleasing and safe place to store bikes while on Main Street.

The rack was forged by Doug King, owner of Kings Forge of Carroll County. The project is an initiative of and was funded by the Design Committee of Sykesville Main Street Association.

The dedication is open to the public and after a few words from the design committee and board members, all are invited to Baldwin’s Station to cheer the completion of the 2017 beautification and community projects.

Free opiate overdose rescue training

Families Against the Stigma of Addiction, Inc. in partnership with the Carroll County Health Department will host Operation Save a Life, a free training on opiate overdose rescue to be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18 at the Eldersburg Library, 6400 W. Hemlock Drive, Sykesville.

Participants will learn about the effects of opioids and how to recognize an overdose. They will be trained on how to administer Intra-nasal Naloxone, a drug used to treat opioid overdoses, and about the Good Samaritan Law.

Registration is required by calling 410-876-4802 or emailing michelle.mcvay@maryland.gov.

