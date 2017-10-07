Week ahead: WWII planes flying into Westminster; Carroll Community to host College Fair

Next weekend brings the opportunity for Carroll countians to get an up-close look at some of the aircraft that helped win World War II.

The Wings of Freedom is making a stop at Carroll County Regional Airport, 200 Airport Dr. in Westminster, arriving around on Friday, Oct. 13 and being on display until the aircraft depart after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15. Hours of ground tours and display are: 2 p.m. through 4:30 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Flight experiences are normally scheduled before and after the ground tour times above.

Expected to be a part of the tour, presented by the Collings Foundation, are the B-17 Flying Fortress “Nine O Nine,” Consolidated B-24 Liberator “Witchcraft,” B-25 Mitchell “Tondelayo” bombers and P-51 Mustang "Betty Jane" fighter. These restored aircraft are a part of aviation history. The B-17 is one of only eight in flying condition in the United States, the B-24J is the sole remaining example of its type flying in the world. The B-25 is best known for being used in the daring Doolittle raid. The P-51 Mustang was just awarded Grand Champion for restoration at EAA Oshkosh AirVenture.

Visitors are invited to explore the aircraft inside and out: $12 for adults and $6 for children under 12. Discounted rates for school groups. Visitors may also actually take a 30-minute flight aboard these rare aircraft. Flights on either the B-17 or B-24 are $450 per person. Get some “stick time” in the world’s greatest fighter! P-51 flight training is $2,200 for a half hour and $3,200 for a full hour. B-25 flights are $400 per person. For reservations and information on flight experiences call 800-568-8924.

The Collings Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit educational foundation devoted to organizing “living history” events that allows people to learn more about their heritage and history through direct participation. The nationwide Wings of Freedom tour is celebrating its 28th year and visits an average of 110 cities in over 35 states annually. For more information, visit www.wingsoffreedom-md.org.

Carroll Community College hosts CCPS College Fair

Building upon an established tradition of educating high school students about their college choices, Caroll County Public Schools high school counselors and Carroll Community College will co-sponsor the 40th Annual Carroll County College Fair at Carroll Community College.

The event will be held Monday, Oct. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the community college located at 1601 Washington Road, Westminster.

High school students can meet with representatives of more than 150 colleges, military, and technical schools including Carroll Community College admissions counselors. High school counselors will also be available to answer any questions about post-secondary planning.

“It is essential to talk with and visit different schools to decide the right college fit for you. Students and families will benefit by attending this event and gaining an advantage to gather information with so many schools in one location,” said Carroll’s senior director of enrollment development, Candace Edwards, in a news release. “This will help students narrow down his or her top choices to visit and make their college selection process a perfect decision.”

“The CCPS College Fair provides an excellent opportunity for high school students to explore their options, ask questions and clarify their understanding of the college decision-making process,” said Dr. James D. Ball, president of Carroll Community College, in the release. “We welcome our county’s high school students to visit our campus and become immersed in how to make one of the most important decisions they will face as they prepare for the next step of their educational journey.”

For more information about the event and to view the full list of participating colleges and institutions, visit www.carrollcc.edu/collegefair.