Week ahead: Time again for Maryland Wine Festival on grounds of Farm Museum

The Carroll County Farm Museum will host the Maryland Wine Festival September 16 and 17. The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The festival will feature more than 150 Maryland wines, a cheese pavilion, a variety of food vendors, juried artisans, and live music.

The VIP Explorer pass costs $50 Saturday and $45 Sunday. The ticket includes a commemorative 16 oz. tasting glass, bottled water, access to shaded seating, and private restrooms.

General admission costs $30 Saturday and $25 Sunday. The ticket also includes a commemorative wine festival glass.

Tickets for designated drivers and children cost $20 Saturday and $15 Sunday. Tickets are free for children ages 12 and under with paying adult.

For more information, visit http://www.marylandwine.org/mwf/ or call 1-800-654-4645.

Parks and Recreation offers fall programs

The Carroll County Department of Recreation and Parks will offer an NRA Home Firearm Safety Course Saturday, Sept. 19 from 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. in the yurt at Piney Run Park, 30 Martz Road, Sykesville. The course will be taught by certified instructor Rob Thomas and is designed for new and experienced firearm owners aged 12 to adult. The cost is $65. The general home safety course will cover the elements of gun safety, firearm identification, types of ammunition and cleaning and storage of firearms.

Several fitness classes also begin this week and continue through October including zumba, yoga and fencing.

For more information, visit ccgovernment.carr.org/ccg/recpark/prog-17fg/. Registration must be competed ahead of time for all programs either online at ccrecpark.org, by phone at 410-386-2103 or by mail. The forms to mail are available online.

CCPS BOE to meet this week

The Carroll County Public Schools Board of Education will meet this week for its monthly board meeting.

The BOE will meet at 5 p.m., instead of the former 4 p.m. start, on Wednesday in the Charles I. Ecker Boardroom at the Board of Education offices, 125 North Court St., Westminster.

The public is encouraged to attend, and there will be time for citizen participation at the meeting.

Citizen participation will be held following administrative items and presentations. Citizens who wish to address the Board during Citizen Participation are encouraged to check the agenda prior to the meeting to determine what time the public comment portion of the meeting will begin. The agenda and back-up materials for the meeting can be found by going to the school system’s website at www.carrollk12.org and clicking on Agendas and Documents under Board of Education.

The meeting will be streamed live on the Carroll County Public Schools website at www.carrollk12.org.

Freedom Plan topic of discussion during this week’s commissioner meeting

The Board of County Commissioners will meet this week in open session.

Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday in room 311 of the County Office Building.

During the meeting, the commissioners will discuss items including the Freedom Plan. For a full agenda, visit: http://ccgovernment.carr.org/ccg/agendas/.

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben