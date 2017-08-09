Westminster woman not criminally responsible for crash that derailed deputy's career

A Westminster woman was found guilty, but not criminally responsible for her actions that led to a car crash that effectively ended a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s career in the field.

Anna Donohoe, 23, of the 4000 block of Iroquois Drive, appeared in Carroll County Circuit Court Wednesday and pleaded not guilty with agreement to the statement of facts to a count of second-degree assault and a count of reckless driving. While presiding Judge Thomas Stansfield found her guilty after hearing the statement, he found that Donohoe was not criminally responsible for her role in the crash due to mental health concerns, as part of an agreement between the state and the defense.

She was given a conditional release with supervision by pre-trial services.

Cpl. Brant Webb had attempted to pull over Donohoe around 1:30 a.m. Jan. 27, 2016 after his radar indicated she was driving around 95 mph, well over the posted 55 mph speed limit on Md. 26 near Franklinville Road, according to a statement of facts read by Circuit Court Chief state’s attorney Allan Culver. Webb pulled his vehicle into the westbound shoulder to make a U-turn so that he could conduct a traffic stop. Donohoe, who was traveling east, crossed the double yellow lines and struck Webb’s patrol car head on.

Cpl. Jeff Miller, who conducted the crash reconstruction for the sheriff’s office, determined in his investigation that Donohoe increased her speed as she drove her car toward Webb's, did not apply her brakes and did not take any evasive moves to avoid the crash, Culver said.

Webb said during the hearing that one of the last things he remembered before the impact was the high-pitched noise of his radar indicating Donohoe's high speed. It’s a sound, Webb said, that also haunts him in the nightmares he’s had since the crash.

The effects of the crash on Webb aren’t entirely physical, he said. While he suffered multiple injuries, including crushed feet, bruised ribs, a cut to his head and a dislocated knee, there are also mental challenges that have come after the collision. Webb said he’s had post-traumatic stress disorder since the incident, coupled with insomnia and nightmares. And the crash cost him his dream job, he said.

“I will never be able to return to my job as a police officer,” Webb said in court.

Webb is currently working in the sheriff’s office’s criminal division, but he said in court that it’s difficult for him to make it through an eight-hour day due to his injuries. And that’s when he can go to work and not miss it because of the continuing health appointments he has to address his physical and mental injuries.

Webb addressed Donohoe, saying he does not know what was going on in her head the night of the collision, but he said he hoped that she received the help she needed.

Donohoe’s attorney, Andrew Alpert, read a statement in court from Donohoe and her family. In the statement, they family said they are praying for a recovery for Donohoe and Webb.

“We offer our sincerest apologies to Cpl. Webb, his family and his agency for the trauma caused by this incident,” according to the statement Alpert read.

