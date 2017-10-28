Weaver discusses Finksburg plan, solar panels

Carroll County Commissioner Richard Weaver, R-District 2 and a member of the county planning department, met with the Finksburg Planning and Citizens Council to discuss the Finksburg Corridor Plan, solar energy and other issues affecting the area.

The Finksburg Corridor Plan, adopted by the Board of Commissioners in 2013, outlines strategies for the growth and development of the area for the next 25 years. As part of implementing that plan, Carroll County Comprehensive Planner Nokomis Ford told those at the Thursday meeting, the county is seeking a sustainable communities designation from the State of Maryland.

“It would allow people to apply for grants to improve their homes and businesses,” she said.

Those grants could be used to renovate older buildings, demolish decrepit structures and for other aesthetic improvements.

“It would be voluntary,” Ford said, “but what we plan to do, which is part of the action plan, is to do a marketing campaign to make people aware these incentives.”

All of Carroll County’s municipalities already have Sustainable Community designations.

Weaver told the meeting that he hopes the first property owner to improve a property with a grant under this program will help inspire others.

“If we find one good property that wants to upgrade,” he said, “it will be contagious. But the first one has to be done really well.”

Ford and other planning staff have formed a work group that will meet monthly with citizens to discuss possible projects if Finksburg is awarded the Sustainable Community designation, up until the time the application for the designation is submitted in early 2018. The next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 27, at Mt. Zion Church, 3006 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg.

“We will be going before the planning commission on Nov. 30,” Ford said. “Come out and show that you want this and support this designation.”

Weaver also discussed the use of solar panels on county buildings, noting that the 3 acres of panels recently installed at Carroll Community College are expected to shave $500,000 off the county’s annual electric bill for the campus.

“I see solar as being a thing of the future here,” he said.

