Man pleads guilty to child sex abuse charge

Larry Wean, 68, formerly of Sykesville, pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor — continuing course of conduct before the Carroll County Circuit Court on Monday morning.

Wean was indicted in June 2017 for incidents that occurred between Aug. 2009 and Dec. 2012, beginning when the victim was 9 years old.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 30 years of incarceration. Sentencing guidelines recommend between 4 and 9 years of active incarceration followed by probation.

Wean is being held without bond awaiting sentencing. He has been referred by the court for evaluation by the Maryland Department of Health.

The 68-year-old was previously found guilty in 2014 of the abuse of two minors, according to previous Times reporting. Wean knew the victims and the victims’ family in all three cases.

Wean is currently a Tier III registrant on the Maryland Sex Offender Registry, meaning he will remain registered for life.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 11, 2018.

Editor's note: The Times does not identify alleged victims of sexual assault.

