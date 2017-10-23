Water service to be disrupted on Oklahoma Road for valve repair

The Carroll County Bureau of Utilities will shut down water service to approximately 30 to 50 homes on Oklahoma Road to replace a water valve Monday, Oct. 23.

According to a Carroll County government news release, water will be turned off at 8 a.m. This should affect residents on Oklahoma Road between the intersection of Oklahoma and Bennett Road to the intersection of Oklahoma and Carroll Dale Road, and from the intersection of Oklahoma Road and Westchester Hills Court down to Sunset Drive. Officials anticipate service to be restored by 4 p.m., barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Once full service is restored residents may experience cloudy water lasting up to an hour, according to the release. Turning the cold water tap on and running water for several minutes will clear the lines. It is advisable to refrain from using high water volume appliances such as washing machines, dishwashers, etc., during periods of cloudy water or low pressure.

For more information, call the Bureau of Utilities office at 410-386-2164.

CAPTION Learning For Independence students attend Outdoor School Learning For Independence students attend Outdoor School CAPTION Learning For Independence students attend Outdoor School Learning For Independence students attend Outdoor School CAPTION (Cataliina Righter, Carroll County Times) (Cataliina Righter, Carroll County Times) CAPTION Maryland Science Center brings electricity-themed presentation to Mount Airy Elementary School Maryland Science Center brings electricity-themed presentation to Mount Airy Elementary School CAPTION (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) (Catalina Righter, Carroll County Times) CAPTION German band Einshoch6 teaches middle and high school students a German rap. German band Einshoch6 teaches middle and high school students a German rap.

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben