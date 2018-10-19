Vehicle accident near Uniontown requires water rescue

A one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Old Taneytown Road and Mayberry Road just after 6 p.m. Friday called for water rescue.

As of 8 p.m. Friday evening, Maryland State Police (MSP) Troopers remained on scene to investigate and part of Md. 140 near the scene was shut down, according to Sgt. Parisan, an on-duty officer for MSP.

One person was traveling westbound on Old Taneytown Road when for reasons unkown as of 8:45 p.m. Friday, the vehicle left the roadway and went into a nearby body of water, Parisan said. The individual was transported to Carroll Hospital, but information about the severity of injury was still pending as of 8:45 p.m.

Map data shows a pond located across from the the T-junction intersection between the two roads.

The call went out at about 6:30 p.m. and personnel from Taneytown, Pleasant Valley, Union Bridge and Westminster volunteer fire companies were all part of the initial call in addition to Gamber, whose boat and dive team were called, and Woodsboro whose boat was also called.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

