Baltimore man charged with car theft, theft and drug possession

A Baltimore man has been charged with drug possession, theft and car theft after being arrested Thursday at the Eldersburg Walmart.

Troy Linell Washington, 55, is charged with possessing a controlled dangerous substance other than marijuana, attempting to alter evidence of a crime, theft, destruction of property and “unlawful taking” of a motor vehicle, among other charges, according to electronic court records.

Around 4:46 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Walmart at 6400 Ridge Road, Eldersburg, for a report of shoplifting, according to charging documents.

Police encountered a man later identified as Washington in the store, allegedly pushing a shopping cart full of store items in Walmart bags, past “all points of sale” and headed for the exit, according to charging documents.

Washington allegedly had no receipt for the items in his cart, and had only pocket change on his person, according to charging documents, while the value of the items in the cart totaled $1,080. Washington allegedly admitted to police that he had damaged and removed a security device from an electronics item, the documents also state.

When police had Washington empty his pockets, a small baggie of what police believe to be crack cocaine allegedly fell out of Washington’s front right pocket, according to charging documents.

Washington at one point allegedly lunged for the baggie, according to charging documents, later telling them he planned to eat it before he was tackled and prevented from doing so.

Washington was arrested around 5:28 p.m. and taken to Carroll County Central Booking where he allegedly told police he had been dropped off at the Walmart, according to charging documents.

But police examined security camera photos that allegedly showed Washington arriving at the store alone at the wheel of a Jeep Cherokee, according to charging documents.

The vehicle was found in the the store parking lot and had been reported stolen from Baltimore County, according to charging documents.

After a bail review on Tuesday, Oct. 10, Washington is being held without bond at the Carroll County Detention Center, according to electronic court records. A hearing date has been set for 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 6.

