Baltimore man charged with narcotic distribution in Hampstead sting

A Baltimore man was arrested Monday after he allegedly agreed to sell heroin to an undercover Hampstead police officer.

Richard Leroy Washington, 31, was charged with one count each of distribution of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia. He was released on $10,000 bond after a Tuesday bail review, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of charges, an officer of the Hampstead Police Department received information from an arrested person regarding a heroin dealer, later allegedly identified as Washington, who delivered in Carroll County.

The officer made contact with Washington under the guise of wishing to purchase heroin and made an appointment to meet Washington at the 7-Eleven at 25 Hanover Pike on Oct. 30, according to the statement.

Washington arrived at the meeting in a vehicle driven by another person. The officer recognized his voice as the same voice that had spoken on the phone with the officer about making the purchase. Washington pulled out a bag of suspected heroin and exchanged it for money with the officer.

The officer then gave the signal for a take down team to arrest Washington, according to the statement.

Washington entered the car he had arrived in and the driver began fleeing at speeds over 100 mph and swerving into the opposite lane. The officers were forced to stop their pursuit of the vehicle, according to the statement.

A Carroll County Circuit Court judge granted a search warrant for information from Washington’s phone and through a combination of information gained through GPS location data, a law enforcement database, MVA records and other information, police confirmed Washington’s identity, vehicle and place of residence. They issued a warrant for his arrest on Nov. 10.

No telephone contact information was listed for Washington. No court scheduling information was available as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

