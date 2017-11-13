Wantz discusses fire service, schools in Manchester

Carroll County Commissioner Stephen Wantz, R-District 1, met with constituents in Manchester on Monday night, discussing local concerns, public safety and the future of the volunteer fire service.

The two-hour meeting was the first of three Wantz has planned — he will also meet with constituents 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Taneytown Senior and Community Center, and on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at the Pleasant Valley fire company.

“I have the biggest district in the county, so I have to do this three times to get to meet everybody,” he said.

Wantz praised the work of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in keeping his district and the county safe, the office’s new training academy at the former North Carroll High School building and explained his hope that after the former Charles Carroll Elementary School building is demolished in about a month’s time, a new community center will attract people to northern Carroll County.

“When you put a community center there with a gym, you are going to bring people in from other communities who may just go buy a house,” Wantz said.

But the key message Wantz said he hoped to communicate to those who came out to the meeting was that in Carroll County, the volunteer fire service is here to stay.

“Some of you may have heard that the decision has been made to try and get enabling legislation passed in Annapolis, that allows for Carroll County to step in and assist the volunteer fire departments,” Wantz told those at the meeting. “That in no way means that they are going away. … We’re merely helping to infuse some new energies into our volunteers so that they can maintain the volunteer fire system.”

The Board of Commissioners approved draft enabling legislation on Oct. 21 that would grant the county, for the first time, the authority to in some way govern and fund the fire service, with the main objective being to provide some paid staff to help support existing volunteers in an era where it’s harder to find volunteer firefighters.

“Back when I joined the fire company, it was easy to find people that wanted to join the volunteer fire company and ride a fire engine,” Wantz said. “It’s tough to find those people now.”

Exactly what form this county involvement will take is still up in the air, Wantz said, but each of the county’s 14 fire companies will have a hand in crafting what it will look like.

He also reiterated his commitment to preserving the volunteer nature of the service.

“It’s important: We’re not eliminating the volunteer fire service at all,” Wantz said. “If you look around Carroll, what are the hubs of the communities? It’s a pretty easy answer: the volunteer fire company. Everything revolves around them. We have to maintain those fire companies.”

