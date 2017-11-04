Wakefield Valley development still far off for Westminster

Development of the Wakefield Valley Park in Westminster will likely remain behind more pressing priorities for the city for the near future, officials said.

The property came up on the agenda during a town hall meeting held Oct. 25 by Carroll County Commissioner Dennis Frazier, R-District 3 and Westminster Mayor Joe Dominick, who shared some ideas for the development of Westminster’s Wakefield Valley property and dispelled some rumors. Still, they say, no plans have been decided upon.

“We haven’t talked about it. There are no immediate plans to deal with it right now,” Dominick said of discussions with the Westminster City Council.

The property, once the site of a 27-hole golf course, currently has walking and running trails that are open to the community.

Both Frazier and Dominick said the city has had reason to focus their resources on other, more urgent projects.

The city’s Wakefield Valley Task Force held its inaugural meeting in July 2015, and the approximately 180-acre property was officially handed over to the city in March 2016.

Approximately a year ago in November, the Westminster Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously voted to deny a proposal to rezone a parcel of the land and construct as many as 53 homes there.

In September 2016, the council heard a proposal for the property from developer Pinkard Properties, which the developer called the start of a conversation.

Frazier’s and Dominick’s comments at the Oct. 25 town hall were merely ideas, both emphasized. They will not be involved in the vote on proposed plans for the property. Those decisions belong to the City Council.

“It’s the city’s project, it’s their property,” Frazier said. “But it’s my hope that the city and the county can work together.”

Dominick and Frazier chose to address the property’s development at the town hall meeting in order to dispel some false information, Dominick said.

One of those rumors was that the property will be turned into a water park, which Dominick said was false, considering the strain that would cause on the city's water resources.

He said personally, he would like to see the existing walking trails on the property be maintained and recreation fields for community use be put in.

Frazier envisioned that work be done in phases on the property.

Phase one, he said at the town hall, could involve renovating the parking lot on the property and fixing up the existing exercise trails, as well as adding benches and pavilions.

Phase two might involve adding football, soccer and baseball fields, he said, as well as some facilities for selling food and snacks during games. These echo elements of last year’s proposal.

At the meeting, Frazier said he would not recommend major construction like leveling the land and installing stadium lights

Dominick added that a traffic evaluation in the nearby area would also be valuable if the fields draw more people to the property.

“At the end of the day, you want what’s best for the city overall,” Dominick said.

crighter@baltsun.com

410-857-3315

twitter.com/Cat_Righter