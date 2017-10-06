Pickleball classic at North Carroll benefits veterans

In Carroll and across the nation, pickleball is exploding in popularity.

Universal Mobile Health Care Systems, with support from the Carroll County Department of Recreation and Parks and Carroll County Pickleball, took advantage of the county’s passion for the sport to plan the first of what they hope will be an annual Veterans Pickleball Classic.

The event began Friday morning, Oct. 6, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 8, at the former North Carroll High School in Hampstead, with competitors divided into age groups, working through a double-elimination bracket on the pickleball court. Funds raised through the event’s registration fee will go into a 50/50 raffle to support veterans.

Pickleball is a growing sport, particularly gaining popularity in the senior community, that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. Spectators are welcome at the event, which will continue with mixed doubles at 9 a.m. Saturday and men’s doubles at 9 a.m. Sunday.

DYLAN SLAGLE/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times Cathy Noble, top, of Hanover, Pa. and Lisa Vieira of Eldersburg play in a doubles match in the UMHCS Veterans Pickleball Classic at North Carroll High School Gymnasium Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. Cathy Noble, top, of Hanover, Pa. and Lisa Vieira of Eldersburg play in a doubles match in the UMHCS Veterans Pickleball Classic at North Carroll High School Gymnasium Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. (DYLAN SLAGLE/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times)

DYLAN SLAGLE/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times Hong Woo, left, of Taneytown and Jean Rogers of Westminster share a laugh while watching the UMHCS Veterans Pickleball Classic at the North Carroll High School gym Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. Hong Woo, left, of Taneytown and Jean Rogers of Westminster share a laugh while watching the UMHCS Veterans Pickleball Classic at the North Carroll High School gym Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. (DYLAN SLAGLE/STAFF PHOTO / Carroll County Times)

