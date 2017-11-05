Numerous Veterans Day events scheduled throughout Carroll

Each year, Americans honor those who have served the country in the military with Veterans Day. Originally created to celebrate the armistice ending World War I, it has since been expanded to commemorate all those who have worn the uniform.

Carroll County’s Veterans Day celebrations begin this week as a number of clubs, organizations and schools honor the holiday.

Carroll Hospice will host a We Honor Veterans breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8 in the Shauck Auditorium. Military veterans and a guest are invited to a free breakfast buffet and presentations by guest speakers. To RSVP, call 410-871-7205.

Integrace Fairhaven in Sykesville will host its 21st annual Veterans Day Reception from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. The event will feature readings on the origin of Veterans Day, a group singalong of the service anthems, a remembrance ceremony and group service photos representing each branch of the military. The ceremony will run from 4 to 6 p.m. at the facility, 7200 Third Ave., Sykesville, with a cocktail reception for community residents and families from 3 to 4 p.m.

The American Legion Post 31 will host a Veterans Day Ceremony, honoring all who served, from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 at the old Westminster Armory, 11 Longwell Ave., Westminster. Additionally, earlier in the week, the Post will host a veterans luncheon at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

On Sunday, Nov. 12, St. Joseph Catholic Church is hosting a Veterans Day country-style breakfast fundraiser for the church. Active duty military and veterans will receive 50 percent off a breakfast including pancakes, French toast, scrambled eggs, sausage, home fries and more. Veterans are invited to bring memorabilia including photos, uniforms and more to display and be recognized. Breakfast is $8 for non-veteran adults, $4 for children 6 to 12 and veterans and active military members. Children younger than 6 are free.

And on Wednesday, Nov. 15, Brightview Westminster Ridge, 505 High Acre Drive, will host a Veterans Benefits Presentation from 2 to 3 p.m. The event will discuss the special VA benefits that may offset the cost of senior living and in-home care. The event is free, but attendees are asked to RSVP at 410-871-2225.

Carroll County Public Schools veterans celebrations

Century High School’s annual Veterans Day event begins with a breakfast for veterans, family members and guests at 8 a.m. followed by an assembly starting at 9 a.m. in the gymnasium. The general public is invited to join the staff and students for the recognition ceremony. Veterans are also invited to share memorabilia, pictures and more in the school’s Living History Museum, open to visitors until 1 p.m. Those who wish to display items are asked to drop them off by 7:45 a.m.

Ebb Valley Elementary School will host its celebration from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10. During the event, students will present research projects on military life and sing a song for the visiting veterans. Afterwards, veterans are invited to visit students in the classroom for a question-and-answer session.

Francis Scott Key High School will host a veterans breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9 followed by a Veterans Parade. For more information and to RSVP call 410-751-3320 or email rmkimbl@carrollk12.org.

Liberty High School’s catered breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10 in the school’s media center. Following the breakfast, the USO Club, JROTC, choir and other organizations will perform for the invited veterans and current duty military.

Manchester Valley High School will host a celebration dinner and theater performance for veterans starting at 5 p.m. At 7 p.m. students will present two senior-directed one acts, “The Door” and “The Outsiders.” Guests are asked to RSVP at 410-386-1674.

North Carroll Middle School’s Veterans Day celebration begins at 8 a.m. with a continental breakfast in the media center, Friday, Nov. 10. Veterans will also have the opportunity to visit social studies classes.

Northwest Middle School will host a breakfast Thursday, Nov. 9 at 8:15 a.m. followed by an assembly from 9 to 10 a.m.

Shiloh Middle School’s seventh and eight grade assemblies will be held from 8:45 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10 and a sixth grade assembly from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. Parents, family members and friends of students who have served or are currently serving are invited to the assembly. A guest speaker will discuss his deployments during the assemblies.

South Carroll High School Honor Society will host veterans and guests for a breakfast and musical accompaniment from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9. To RSVP, call 410-751-3575.

Spring Garden Elementary School is inviting veteran or serving family members to eat lunch with students between 10:30 a.m. and noon Thursday, Nov. 9.

West Middle School will host a Veterans Day Breakfast and Ceremony starting at 8:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 13. The school will also collect photos of veterans who are friends and family of students and staff to be made into a slideshow.

Winters Mill High School’s event will take place at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9. The celebration invites veterans to enjoy performances by the wind ensemble, festival chorus and dance team.

