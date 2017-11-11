Carroll communities celebrate Veterans Day

With solemnity and deference, generations celebrated Veterans Day around Carroll County on Saturday.

The Monocacy Valley Memorial VFW Post 6918 hosted its annual Veterans Day Observance at 11 a.m. Veteran Thomas Williams, the current commander of VFW District 7, spoke about the importance of teaching history to the next generation.

“We can’t let history be forgotten,” Williams said. “As veterans and Americans, we need to teach the next generation about our history. We can’t forget the ones that have fallen. We need to go to schools and tell them about our experiences and teach them how to honor and appreciate veterans.”

The observance included a recognition of the military branches and laying of wreaths followed by a 21-gun salute and taps. Organizer Frank Rauschenberg said the VFW has hosted the event for 10 years.

“It’s important to keep doing it because so many veterans are getting older and we’re losing them every day,” Rauschenberg said. “We want to recognize them for their dedication, loyalty, and the sacrifices they have made.”

Monocacy Valley Memorial VFW Commander Michael Hess agreed.

“It’s important to observe Veterans Day because it makes veterans feel like what they did and everything they went through is worthwhile,” Hess said. “If not even a single person showed up, we’d still have the ceremony because it needs to be done.”

Integrace Fairhaven hosted its 21st annual Veterans Day Reception on Saturday afternoon. The event included a posting of the colors, readings on the origin of Veterans Day, a video presentation, a group sing-along of the service anthems, a remembrance ceremony and group service photos representing each branch of the military.

Fairhaven resident Max Wiener, an Air Force veteran, described the reception as “inspiring.”

“You see all the branches of service represented when the military songs are played and it’s amazing to see how many military people are here,” Wiener said. “Most of us who have been in the military tend to continue to be proud of it. Veterans Day is the one day of the year that you really get to see that you’re not alone. You see that you have comrades.”

Fairhaven resident Ann Milne, the chair of the community’s reception, said 98 veterans live in the retirement community.

“We owe them our freedoms and we ought to recognize them for that,” Milne said. “It’s always a very moving program and there’s always a few tears. It brings back a lot of memories for them, but I think they’re happy to be recognized and proud of their service.”

Fairhaven resident Bob LaFollette, a Navy veteran, agreed that the reception can be very emotional.

“It can be a very tearful event when we read each name of those veterans who have died and ring a bell,” LaFollette said. “Our whole way of life can be credited to those who put their life on the line and it’s important to remember them.”

