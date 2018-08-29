Baltimore County man charged with Westminster assault

A Baltimore County man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted a woman during an argument.

Franklin Alexi Urias-Martinez, 24, of Rosedale, was charged with one count each of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. He is being held without bond following a Wednesday morning bail review, according to electronic court records.

According to the statement of probable cause, officers of the Westminster Police Department responded to a Westminster residence for a report of an assault in progress. An officer was directed to the basement of the residence and observed Urias-Martinez standing in front of a women who appeared to be distressed. Police separated the two. Red marks were observed on the woman’s throat, according to the statement.

The woman indicated that she did not speak English and a Spanish-speaking deputy of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office provided translation. She said she had become involved in an argument with Urias-Martinez, and when she attempted to leave, he prevented her from doing so. During the course of the argument, he placed hands on her neck and restricted her airflow. He also struck her head against a wall multiple times, she told police, according to the statement.

Urias-Martinez told police that there had been a verbal argument, but no physical assault, according to the statement.

EMS was called for the woman and Urias-Martinez was placed under arrest, according to the statement.

A court date is scheduled for Sept. 26.

