Wesminster experiences string of thefts from unlocked vehicles

Over the past five weeks, more than 30 unlocked vehicles have been unlawfully entered into in the city of Westminster, according to the Westminster Police Department. Items have been stolen from many of the vehicles.

Westminster police Chief Jeff Spaulding said, “The thefts are taking place in diverse locations across the city, although typically in residential areas.”

He said it is likely that more than one group or individual is involved.

“In a few cases, witnesses have observed white males in their teens or early 20s going into cars. The suspects had fled the area by the time responding officers arrived,” he said.

He was not able to provide additional information about suspects in the incidents as of 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The thefts usually occur in the very early morning hours, he said. “Items taken include everything from pocket change and sunglasses to laptop computers and pocket books.”

To address the problem Spaulding said, “We have asked our patrol officers to focus in the residential portions of their beats during the hours of darkness in an effort to deter further crimes and potentially identify suspicious persons or vehicles in these areas.

The Westminster Police are also communicating with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office about collaborative strategies to combat the problem. Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees said similar incidents have occurred in other parts of the county, including South Carroll, where the Sheriff’s Office has begun some concentrated patrols.

“We are also leaving pamphlets on cars and knocking on doors in the heavier hit neighborhoods to warn them and reinforce locking their cars at night,” he said.

The Westminster Police Department recommenced that residents lock their cars and secure valuables out of view. It also encouraged anyone who has experienced a similar incident or witnessed suspicious behavior to call 911.

“The community plays a critical role as our ‘eyes and ears,’ ” Spaulding said. “Working together, we are far more successful at dealing with issues such as these,” He said.

